JSW One Homes, the tech-enabled home construction solutions arm of JSW One Platforms, has launched its third studio in Tamil Nadu. The new Homes Studio has been established in Swarnapuri, Salem, expanding its footprint in the state following the success of its business in Coimbatore and Chennai.

Tamil Nadu’s residential real estate market is a mixed bag of apartments and independent houses. However, there has been a shift in the home- buying behaviour with growing demand for independent homes, especially in tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

The newly launched 1200 square feet Homes studio in Salem serves its customers as a one-stop destination for all their home construction requirements to build their own house. The studio is divided into four parts “Educate, Evaluate, Curate, Recommend” to address every need of customers across various stages of decision making. The studio’s unique Educate section showcases a deconstructed home through multiple installations that helps customers visualise their dream home. JSW One Homes offers complete transparency in the home construction process with live project tracking while ensuring quality construction materials and on-time delivery. This makes JSW One Home Studio an ideal place to turn the dream of a home into reality.

Gaurav Sachdeva, CEO, JSW One Platforms said Salem is an important market for JSW One Homes considering the strong demand it has for independent homes.

The launch of Homes Studio strengthens the company’s retail presence in Tamil Nadu. It allows for a deeper market penetration and focuses on the aspirational needs of customers to build their dream home, he said.