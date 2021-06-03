Kamala Harris, Modi discuss vaccine partnership over telephone

US Vice-President Kamala Harris informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of her government's plans to make vaccines against Covid-19 available to other countries, including India, in a telephonic conversation on Thursday.

"Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to Vice-President Harris for the US decision, as well as for all other forms of support and solidarity that India has received in recent days from the US Government, businesses and the Indian expatriate community in the US," according to an official release from the PMO.

The US, under its 'strategy for global vaccine sharing', intends to share 80 million Covid-19 vaccines with other countries, including India, but the details are yet to be shared.

The two discussed the potential of the India-US partnership as well as the Quad (India, US, Brazil, Japan) vaccine initiative in addressing the long-term health impact of the pandemic.

Modi also focussed on efforts for strengthening the health supply chain between the US and India, including in the area of vaccine manufacturing. "Prime Minister expressed the hope to welcome Vice-President Harris in India soon after the normalisation of the global health situation," the release said.