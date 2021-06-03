Kamala Harris, Modi discuss vaccine partnership over telephone

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
US Vice-President Kamala Harris informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of her government's plans to make vaccines against Covid-19 available to other countries, including India, in a telephonic conversation on Thursday.
"Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to Vice-President Harris for the US decision, as well as for all other forms of support and solidarity that India has received in recent days from the US Government, businesses and the Indian expatriate community in the US," according to an official release from the PMO.
The US, under its 'strategy for global vaccine sharing', intends to share 80 million Covid-19 vaccines with other countries, including India, but the details are yet to be shared.
The two discussed the potential of the India-US partnership as well as the Quad (India, US, Brazil, Japan) vaccine initiative in addressing the long-term health impact of the pandemic.
Modi also focussed on efforts for strengthening the health supply chain between the US and India, including in the area of vaccine manufacturing. "Prime Minister expressed the hope to welcome Vice-President Harris in India soon after the normalisation of the global health situation," the release said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...