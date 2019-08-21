Karnataka emerges as best state for roof top solar in India

Karnataka has emerged as the best state for setting up a roof top solar project according to the State Rooftop Solar Attractiveness Index–SARAL released by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh come next in the rankings but all four have been graded A++.

“The steps taken by the better performing states will be circulated among all other states so that they can emulate the adopted models. The reforms in the Tariff Policy will also ensure that customers as incentivised for setting up roof top solar projects,” Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy (Independent Charge), R K Singh said at the launch of the study.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been ranked last. This rating has been designed collaboratively by MNRE, Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation (SSEF), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and Ernst & Young (EY).

The SARAL system currently captures five aspects. These are robustness of policy framework, implementation environment, investment climate, consumer experience and business ecosystem in the states.