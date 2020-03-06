Karnataka plans industrialpark for women entrepreneurs

The Karnataka government is committed to women’s empowerment and will look at providing suitable land parcel for women entrepreneurs, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said here on Friday.

Addressing WOW (Women of Worth) Enterprise Connect 2020, organised by the Ubuntu Consortium in association with the State Department of Commerce and Industries, the Chief Minister said: “It is a matter of pride for us that women entrepreneurs across Karnataka have the competence to provide high-quality goods and services to established companies. Today, women work across industry verticals; to encourage them, the government will set up a women’s industrial park in at least two to three locations in the State.”

WOW Enterprise Connect 2020 serves as a B2B platform to enable women entrepreneurs join the supply chain catering to large enterprises, including PSUs. It provides them with an opportunity to integrate with the entrepreneurial ecosystem and grow their network. The event will help government and financial institutions to create awareness among women entrepreneurs about various schemes.

Focus sectors

WOW Enterprise Connect’s focus sectors include apparel and merchandising, food processing, handicraft, artificial jewellery, manufacturing, services, health and wellness, digital marketing and other allied sectors.

Friday’s B2B event brought together women entrepreneurs from different associations and diverse fields. Nicole Girard, Consul General of Canada; Dana Kursh, Consul-General of Israel to India; Gert Heijkoop, the Consul-General of the Netherlands in Bengaluru; Mamata, Managing Director, Livelihood Mission; along with big buyers like Flipkart, Spar Hyper Market and TruTrade Aequs, participated in the event and spoke about the various opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the event, Rathna Prabha, former Karnataka Chief Secretary and Chairman, Karnataka Skill Development Authority and President, Ubuntu Consortium said: “Ubuntu is a unique initiative wherein a consortium of women entrepreneurs associations is formed to get business and upscale markets. Twenty associations have joined [the initiative].”

“This is the first time all associations have come together to support each other. Women entrepreneurs have congregated today not only for the first WOW Enterprise Connect 2020, but also to show solidarity as they celebrate the International Women’s Day,” she added.