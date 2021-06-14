Karnataka to conduct random Covid-19 tests at airports, rail, bus stations

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
The Karnataka government plans to conduct random Covid-19 tests at airports, railway stations and bus stands before allowing passengers to exit the premises.
Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of silver jubilee celebrations of RGUHS, K Sudhakar, Karnataka Minister for Health & Medical Education said “We are working out a mechanism as to how to implement it at the airports, railway stations and bus stands.”
Urging people to adhere to the Covid guidelines, Sudhakar said “Permission is not given for malls, cinema theatres to open. We will increase the testing as industries are permitted to operate with more people.”
Sharing statistics on Covid-19 in Karnataka, the minister said “In the state more than 25 lakh people have recovered from Covid. As many as 1.70 crore doses of vaccine have been administered so far. Everyone will be vaccinated by the end of December.”
“We are strengthening the paediatric department in all district hospitals to tackle the third wave. Over 1,763 medical officers have been recruited in record time,” he added.
Talking about research at university level, the minister said “Like allopathy, more research is needed in ayurveda too.”
“Ayurveda needs empirical evidence. Every medical college should focus more on research work and with it the university can develop into a world class one. Oxford University has developed Covid-19 vaccine,” he added.
He further said “Similarly, RGUHS should also be able to provide solutions to any kind of diseases. More than 28 lakh people are losing their lives annually in poor countries due to NCD. India is also facing this issue to a great extent. Ayurveda can provide better solutions for these kinds of lifestyle diseases where prevention is the best solution.”
The Minister praised the university and said “The 25 year old institution is the largest health university in the country with over two lakh students.”
