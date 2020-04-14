Karnataka to follow more stringent lockdown norms: Yeddyurappa

As Covid-19 positive cases mounts in Karnataka and crosses 250, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has instructed for more stringent lockdown measures.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, Yeddyurappa said: “As our Prime Minister has requested all the States to follow more strict lockdown measures till April 20 to bring the situation under control, the same will be followed in State and monitored closely.”

He added, “I appeal to the people of Karnataka to voluntarily co-operate with us to contain this disease.”

The State government is awaiting for the new lockdown extension guidelines. “We will strictly implement the Centre’s guidelines, which will be issued tomorrow,” said the Chief Minister.

He added, “As Prime Minister rightly said, healthcare facilities and infrastructure have been improved considerably in past two months and in our State as well. I appeal to people to follow the seven measures as Prime Minister advised us.”

“During the extended lockdown, we will make all efforts to carry out agriculture activities without any hurdle. I make a special appeal to migrant labours to stay wherever they are and be safe.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to address the concerns of farmers, labourers and poor people. People had high expectations but nothing materialised,” said Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition.

Reacting to Prime Minister’s address to the nation, Siddaramaiah said: “On the other hand, even State government has failed to adopt austerity measures pushing to bankruptcy. People expected to get economic relief measures along with measures to contain the spread of Covid19. Unfortunately, he failed to address livelihood concerns,” he added.

Daily wage earners in distress

Talking about economic activities which have come to standstill, he said: “Poor people and daily wage labourers, who have zero savings, are under severe distress due to hunger. Along with the lockdown, it is the need of the hour to instill confidence among poor people through tangible livelihood measures.”

“Many migrants are still stranded in different parts of the country. They are unable to go back and also to satisfy their hunger. Government programmes have failed to reach out to all of them effectively. Here, Narendra Modi has failed to take inclusive measures,” he added.

Stressing on farmers’ issues, Siddaramaiah said: “Farmers issue are still unaddressed. They are throwing their produce as there is no adequate market. Inputs for next growing season are not adequate. Their problems are compounding due to government lack of interest..”

“We fully support the PM’s decision to extend the lockdown. The nature of the virus is still unknown and it is better to take all precautions to save the lives. Our party will also support this decision,” he said.