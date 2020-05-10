Around 75% Covid-19 cases are mild or asymptomatic: Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Sunday said around 75 per cent cases of Covid-19 in the national capital are either mild or asymptomatic.

“Now, for mild and asymptomatic cases the team will go to their homes and (check) if all facilities are available there. Then these patients can be quarantined at their homes,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference.

Though, overall numbers are rising in Delhi, at the same time people are getting cured and going back home safe. Now, the need is to learn to live with corona, he added.

To tackle the problem of ambulances in the national capital, Delhi government has directed that private ambulances can also be used in government hospitals.

According to the latest data available from the Delhi government, there are a total of 1,428 Covid-19 patients under home isolation while number of containment zones stands at 83.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi government announced to bear the cost of train travel of the migrant workers if their home States do not respond on the matter of bearing their travel cost.

According to current guidelines, the Centre and the home State of the migrant workers should bear the cost of their travel. Meanwhile, the Delhi Cabinet early this week has approved ration for the month of May to 38 lakh people who do not have PDS cards. The decision was taken at the first Cabinet meeting after the opening of government offices.