Kerala Automobiles exports e-autos to Nepal

Kerala Automobiles Ltd (KAL) has claimed to be the first State-level public sector undertaking to export e-autorickshaws, when it shipped the first batch of 25 eco-friendly electric three-wheelers from its plant by road to Nepal on Tuesday.

Two trucks carrying the consignment are expected to reach Nepal in 12 days. The ‘Kerala Neem G’ auto rickshaws would to hit the streets of Nepal from November. This also marks the return of KAL into the export market after an interval of 17 years, official sources said here.

KAL has also got orders for eight more e-autos from Nepal, and they will be shipped soon, the sources said. The Nepal government is procuring the e-autos through Himalaya Motorrad Private Ltd to usher in e-mobility. The cost of transportation is borne by the dealer.

Exports to other destinations

Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan flagged off the consignment here in the presence of Karamana Hari, Chairman, and A Shajahan, Managing Director, KAL; N Sasidharan Nair, Chairman, Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB), among others.

According to the Mminister, KAL aims to sell 500 e-autos in Nepal annually. Talks are on to export the e-autos to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Kenya as well. The three-seat unit is being sold to Nepal for ₹2.85 lakh, which is the same rate as in the country.

Official sources said that the indigenously-made battery using German technology can be charged within three hours and 55 minutes. Charging can be done using a three-pin plug in households also. With full charge, the e-auto will travel 80-90 km.