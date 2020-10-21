Kerala Automobiles exports e-autos to Nepal

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
Kerala Automobiles Ltd (KAL) has claimed to be the first State-level public sector undertaking to export e-autorickshaws, when it shipped the first batch of 25 eco-friendly electric three-wheelers from its plant by road to Nepal on Tuesday.
Two trucks carrying the consignment are expected to reach Nepal in 12 days. The ‘Kerala Neem G’ auto rickshaws would to hit the streets of Nepal from November. This also marks the return of KAL into the export market after an interval of 17 years, official sources said here.
KAL has also got orders for eight more e-autos from Nepal, and they will be shipped soon, the sources said. The Nepal government is procuring the e-autos through Himalaya Motorrad Private Ltd to usher in e-mobility. The cost of transportation is borne by the dealer.
ALSO READ: Three-wheeler segment hit by Covid impact, low demand
Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan flagged off the consignment here in the presence of Karamana Hari, Chairman, and A Shajahan, Managing Director, KAL; N Sasidharan Nair, Chairman, Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB), among others.
According to the Mminister, KAL aims to sell 500 e-autos in Nepal annually. Talks are on to export the e-autos to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Kenya as well. The three-seat unit is being sold to Nepal for ₹2.85 lakh, which is the same rate as in the country.
Official sources said that the indigenously-made battery using German technology can be charged within three hours and 55 minutes. Charging can be done using a three-pin plug in households also. With full charge, the e-auto will travel 80-90 km.
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
₹1224 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118012361260 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...