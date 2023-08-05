Aggrieved by the long-standing issue of delayed registration and survey certifications of boats, the Boat Builders Association of Kerala has approached Kerala High Court seeking the intervention of the Maritime Board to expedite the necessary processes.

The petitioners submitted that despite the enactment of the Inland Vessels Act, 2021, the Kerala Government has failed to formulate the relevant rules, causing significant hindrances for boat owners. The Central Government had framed some rules, but even those are yet to be finalised, and the current draft contains several errors.

Adding to their woes after the recent Thanur boat tragedy, the petitioners said that the officials of the Maritime Board are not conducting surveys and issuing necessary certificates for new boats and this has left the boat builders in distress. The delay is not only resulting in severe financial losses for the builders but has also left many workers without employment.

The boat builders said that the absence of new rules should not hinder the registration process, as the new Inland Vessels Act allows registration as per the old rules.

Admitting the petition, the Court issued notice to the Central and State Governments, along with the Maritime Board.