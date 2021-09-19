Kerala Coastal Area Development Corporation to expand MIMI fish outlets

The Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) is opening MIMI Fish stores in Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts to expand its novel retail venture, assuring delivery of the fresh-and-cleaned fish at doorsteps.

MIMI stores are coming up in 16 municipalities and 55 panchayats across the three south-central districts. Of these, six municipalities will be in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts each and four in Pathanamthitta district. As many as 20 panchayats each in Alappuzha and Kottayam and 15 panchayats in Pathanamthitta will have MIMI Fish outlets.

Those interested in setting up MIMI stores in respective localities can contact authorities at http://www.parivarthanam.org/.

Part of Parivarthanam project

The fish, which is free from adulterating materials, will be served at doorstep as half-kg packets. Online orders can be made after installing the MIMI app. Off-line, purchases start only after MIMI stores go full-fledged in operations. Till then, the supply of fish ordered, using the app, will be through the temporary distribution centres.

MIMI Fish, which was launched on August 29, made its first round of extension last week, as Kerala Fisheries Department opened outlets in 29 places of Kollam district.

MIMI Fish is part of Parivarthanam project that the government launched in November 2020, aiming to bring about a qualitative socio-economic transformation in coastal areas. The project also seeks to promote green energy and technologies and sustain the traditional fishery activities.

The fish sold through MIMI strictly follows the hygienic standards and protocols set by European Union and other advanced countries in processing, preservation and storage. The fish, captured by traditional fisher folk or collected from trustworthy farms, is chilled immediately using the technology developed by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology that matches European export standards.

As MIMI Fish sets the highest priority on health of its customers, its products are collected, processed, packaged and stored to international standards and hygienic parameters. Vehicles for transporting fish will have state-of-the-art refrigeration systems, so that the quality of the fish will not suffer during the transit, through all seasons.