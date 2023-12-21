In a recent revelation from the India Skills Report 2024, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have emerged as premier employment destinations for the youth in the country.

The report by talent assessment agency Wheebox in collaboration with AICTE, CII, AIU, Google, and Taggd, underscores the State’s significant standing as the second-most sought-after state in terms of employable resources among the 18 to 21 age group.

The survey

The comprehensive survey, covering approximately 3.88 million youths across the nation through a National Employability Test, reveals a positive shift in India’s employability landscape, highlighting that 51.25 per cent of the surveyed youth possess requisite skills for employment.

Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have notably emerged as cities where both genders exhibit equal interest in employment opportunities across various age brackets.

Kochi secures the second position among cities with balanced employment preferences between men and women, while Thiruvananthapuram claims the fourth spot nationwide. Noteworthy is Kochi’s prominence as the top choice for female employment seekers. Additionally, Thiruvananthapuram showcases exceptional proficiency in employability among the 18-21 age cohort, securing the third position nationally in this aspect.

The state’s remarkable second position in overall employability among the 18-21 age bracket underscores its dedication to nurturing a skilled workforce. Thiruvananthapuram particularly leads in computer skills, with Kerala securing the third position overall in this domain, demonstrating the State’s commitment to technological advancement and practical learning.

Holistic approach

The report also highlights Kerala’s holistic educational approach, encompassing forward-thinking skills, comprehensive knowledge, and practical learning. The Department of Higher Education’s Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP Kerala) receives acclaim for enhancing employability and skill development among Kerala’s youth.

