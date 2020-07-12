News

Kerala gold smuggling case: Two accused remanded to judicial custody

PTI Kochi | Updated on July 12, 2020 Published on July 12, 2020

Bengaluru: Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair (both in middle) after they were arrested by the National Investigation Agency in Bengaluru, Karnataka   -  PTI

An NIA Court here on Sunday remanded to judicial custody, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two key accused arrested in connection with the gold smuggling case in Kerala.

The duo were produced before the NIA special court, where the investigation agency moved an application, seeking their custody for interrogation.

The Court will on Monday consider the application seeking custody of the accused, who were brought to the state from Bengaluru this morning.

The accused, remanded to 30 day custody, underwent the mandatory COVID-19 test and would be sent to coronavirus care facilities, official sources said.

They were taken into custody by the NIA on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Published on July 12, 2020
gold and precious material
Kerala
