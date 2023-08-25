In a major initiative to appreciate and motivate the performance of different categories of enterprises and facilitators across the industrial ecosystem in Kerala, the Department of Industries and Commerce (DIC) will be giving awards for the best enterprises, entrepreneurs, local bodies and District Industrial Centres (DICs).

Minister for Industries, Law and Coir P. Rajeeve launched the web portal (http://awards.industry.kerala.gov.in) for applying for the State Awards 2023, instituted by the DIC.

Noting that the State Government is committed to building an ecosystem where enterprises can grow and thrive, Rajeeve said these awards are primarily meant for appreciating the contribution of MSMEs and honour the best performers and motivate the entrepreneurial community as a whole to strive for excellence. The awards will be given to the enterprises that have put up the best performances in State and district-levels.

The different categories entitled for the awards include MSME, exporters, Local Self Government Institutions and District Industries Centres. This is for the first time an award for LSGIs is instituted for excellence in facilitating enterprises in the respective area.

MSMEs including product start-ups, export units, enterprises led by women, entrepreneurs from the SC/ST communities and transgender persons will be given awards.

Life Time Achievement Award will be given based on the exemplary contributions rendered to Kerala’s industry and commerce sector and society. Enterprises will be selected on the basis of their performances up to the financial year 2021-22.

The criterion for the selection of the best LSGIs and DICs is their performance relating to ‘Year of Enterprises’ (2022-23) project.

Recently, the Industries Department has set up ‘MSME Helpdesk’ to facilitate services of experts in finance, tax and audit to MSMEs, besides updating entrepreneurs with all information and providing expertise to develop their ideas into a full-scale venture. The helpdesk will have the presence of an official from the Industries Department to provide details regarding government subsidy and facilitation licence.

Applicants should submit details of their investments, annual turnover, profit, and export, number of workers, certificates and facilities that ensure environmental sustainability on the web portal. Based on these parameters, specific scoring will be given to select the best ventures.

The scoring method for selecting the best DICs and LSGIs will be based on the number of enterprises and employment opportunities; total investment; industrial parks and other project works.

For more details, visit: http://awards.industry.kerala.gov.in.

Last date of applications is September 23.

