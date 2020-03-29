Kerala: Restive migrant workers demand tranport to go home, dispersed

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
The Kottayam district administration and police swung into action and dispersed hundreds of migrant labourers who defied lockdown and social distancing norms and gathered on the main road at Payippad, demanding transport to head back home.
District Collector PK Sudheer Babu told newspersons that it was not clear what prompted the workers to group and raise the demand since their needs, including food, shelter and water, were being fulfilled by the local panchayat administration.
There are around 10,000 migrant workers based in Payippad, and they have been rendered jobless following the lockdown. Some of them have already gone home earlier during the breakout phase of Covid-19. The Collector said their plight after running out of emergency cash is understandable but their demand for outbound transport is unreasonable in the context of the lockdown and the directive that ‘people stay wherever they are.’
The Collector said the workers had refused to partake of the food being prepared in community kitchen set up by the panchayat administration. Instead, they wanted raw grains and other food stuff supplied so that they could cook their own food. The panchayat administration has been supplying these to them.
What triggered the protest needs to be probed, Sudheer Babu said. It is likely that they have seen live news on television showing migrant labourers in other States being transported home, after their own State governments intervened with the Centre.
Steps have already been taken to decongest the camps in Kerala and the government has readied adequate space for them. But they were unwilling to move from their existing camps. State Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar, who reached Payippad, said that migrant labourers are safest in Kerala and all their requirements will be taken care of by their host government. At least 50,000 people are being provided food through the community kitchens set up across the State since the lockdown.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
Top five States hit by the virus have only ₹3,552 crore of unutilised District Mineral Foundations Fund
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...