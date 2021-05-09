Kerala Startup Mission organises ‘Technology Conclave’ on May 11

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Kerala Startup Mission is organising an online summit on May 11 to celebrate the National Technology Day with the aim of translating innovative research knowledge in research labs into commercially-viable products and services.
The ‘Technology Conclave’, being held on Tuesday under the aegis of RINK (Research Innovation Network Kerala), seeks to provide recipes for businesses to flourish amid the crisis triggered by a second wave of Covid-19.
Registrations can be made at www.bit.Iy/virtualtechconf.
Organisers said the event, in association with TiE Kerala, is being convened to carry forward the RINK’s efforts to build the state as an innovation-led economy. This is being done with a network of research institutions, proactive government policies, specialized universities and availability of talents, startup culture and investor pool.
The highlight of the conclave will be a panel discussion titled ‘Research & Innovation — A Catalyst for sustainability growth’. The speakers will be entrepreneur C Balagopal, Prahlad Vadakkepat of National University of Singapore and Volvo Director (Innovation) Sudeendra Koushik. Rajesh Nair of Ernst and Young will moderate.
The conference will showcase 20 curated products from select research institutions.. This will give corporates, startups and MSMEs an opportunity to understand more about cutting-edge research products in frontier technological areas developed in the country’s premier research institutions. The session also aims to initiate partnership with innovators for the commercialisation of such products.
The virtual meet will also be attended by experts and professionals from leading research bodies such as C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, National Institute for Interdisciplinary Sciences and Technology, Indian Council for Agricultural Research, Indian Institute of Spices Research, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology.
Through the meet, RINK aims to spur economic growth, so as to provide opportunity to stakeholders from various industry segments to work together and create inter-disciplinary excellence.
