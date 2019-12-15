Kerala to formulate a design policy for sustainable infrastructure: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Many tunnels, no water
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
“Kerala is working towards developing a Design Policy for promoting sustainable infrastructure that employs innovative designs for habitats and smart cities,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.
Speaking at the valedictory session of the second edition of the Kochi Design Week (KDW), he said the government will launch a ‘Kerala Design Festival’ by scaling up the existing KDW format through integration of multiple events. That will make it the world’s largest and longest such annual event, he pointed out, adding, “Kerala Tourism can market it globally so that it will be one more reason for the creative community to travel to Kerala.”
Noting that design had an inherent potential across disciplines, Pinarayi Vijayan said the government will work with the Kerala Startup Mission and similar agencies to assess the areas that required stronger focus amid an ongoing mission to rebuild the state’s infrastructure.
“We will come up with necessary interventions to boost entrepreneurship, skilling and other related areas,” Vijayan said.
The Chief Minister described creativity as a domain where Kerala can play a lead role. Several MNC's across the country and abroad have Malayalis as decision-makers in the creative or design domain, he noted.
To make Kerala the world’s creative hub, he reiterated, the government will build a design-centric ‘Centre of Excellence’ in Kochi, with hardware and software facilities, fablabs and prototyping facilities besides talent-grooming and community development initiatives.
Kochi Design Week , the country’s biggest such annual event, saw experts and enthusiasts exchange ideas that are possible inputs to a long-term development plan for Kerala through futuristic technology and architecture. It also discussed the latest trends in design as well as architecture for their effective implementation to counter natural calamities.
More than 100 speakers from within India and 12 other countries addressed sessions and workshops as well as masterclasses before 3,000-plus design professionals, architects, interior designers, thought leaders, policymakers and government officials.
The event was organised by the Kerala government’s IT and Electronics department.
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
The benchmark indices rallied strongly,but key barrier needs to be surpassed
Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India has managed to hold its own despite the downturn in the automotive ...
The stock has plummeted more than 50 per cent in value since October 2018
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...