Kerala to formulate a design policy for sustainable infrastructure: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

“Kerala is working towards developing a Design Policy for promoting sustainable infrastructure that employs innovative designs for habitats and smart cities,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the second edition of the Kochi Design Week (KDW), he said the government will launch a ‘Kerala Design Festival’ by scaling up the existing KDW format through integration of multiple events. That will make it the world’s largest and longest such annual event, he pointed out, adding, “Kerala Tourism can market it globally so that it will be one more reason for the creative community to travel to Kerala.”

Noting that design had an inherent potential across disciplines, Pinarayi Vijayan said the government will work with the Kerala Startup Mission and similar agencies to assess the areas that required stronger focus amid an ongoing mission to rebuild the state’s infrastructure.

“We will come up with necessary interventions to boost entrepreneurship, skilling and other related areas,” Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister described creativity as a domain where Kerala can play a lead role. Several MNC's across the country and abroad have Malayalis as decision-makers in the creative or design domain, he noted.

To make Kerala the world’s creative hub, he reiterated, the government will build a design-centric ‘Centre of Excellence’ in Kochi, with hardware and software facilities, fablabs and prototyping facilities besides talent-grooming and community development initiatives.

Kochi Design Week , the country’s biggest such annual event, saw experts and enthusiasts exchange ideas that are possible inputs to a long-term development plan for Kerala through futuristic technology and architecture. It also discussed the latest trends in design as well as architecture for their effective implementation to counter natural calamities.

More than 100 speakers from within India and 12 other countries addressed sessions and workshops as well as masterclasses before 3,000-plus design professionals, architects, interior designers, thought leaders, policymakers and government officials.

The event was organised by the Kerala government’s IT and Electronics department.