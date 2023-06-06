Seeking to equip women professionals for a wide range of jobs in the fast-expanding tourism sector, Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS), an autonomous institution under the Department of Tourism, will conduct six courses and 13 training programmes exclusively for women.

Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas said around 600 new jobs exclusively for women are expected to be created within a year in the tourism and hospitality sector.

While the training programmes will be free, scholarships will be provided for candidates enrolling for diploma courses. With the launch of these programmes, KITTS is expected to address the growing demand for trained and skilled professionals for a wide range of jobs in the tourism sector, the Minister said.

“By conducting free training and diploma programmes with scholarship for women, KITTS is playing a vital role in the State government’s aim of creating more jobs through sustainable development of tourism,” Riyas said.

“These programmes are structured to create a large pool of highly skilled professionals to handle a wide range of jobs in tourism and make the visitors feel totally at home, keeping up Kerala’s tradition of hospitality, religious harmony and secular spirit. Also, efforts are on to secure the Centre of Excellence status for KITTS,” the Minister said.

KITTS will ensure 100 per cent placement for all those who successfully complete the six-month course, the Minister added.

KITTS currently offers an MBA in Travel and Tourism besides other tourism-related PG diploma courses, BBA and BCom.