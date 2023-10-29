Kerala Tourism is to come out with a set of microsites to promote State’s rich and diverse heritage, highlighting features of important places of worship.

As part of this, a microsite that provides a wide range of information in different languages on Sabarimala will be unveiled.

The revamped microsite on the hills-shrine in Pathanamthitta district will have comprehensive information in five languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. The ₹61.36-lakh project will also feature e-brochures on pilgrimage to the hill-shrine.

Besides, the site will carry a promotional film. Lakhs of pilgrims visit the Ayyappa temple annually and the project is aimed at making their trips hassle-free.

The renovated site will provide additional information about other temples, their travel routes and the rituals to be followed. YouTube videos will further substantiate the details, authorities said, pointing out that the efforts were aimed at boosting Kerala’s reputation as a major pilgrim tourism state.

The site will provide information on transport facilities and lodging facilities in the vicinity of the temples.

The microsite will also show details of the latest information on Sabarimala darshan, the topographical specialities of the hill shrine, its cultural values and traditions.

The Tourism Department sanctioned ₹61.36 lakh for the microsite on Sabarimala, after the working group concerned approved the project. Earlier, the department had sanctioned ₹60 lakh for an augmented reality heritage tour of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

Kerala Tourism is also planning to come out with a microsite on Kerala’s Islamic traditions, art forms, festivals and places of worship, as part of a ₹93.81-lakh digital project.

Kerala Tourism has already developed similar packages on the State’s Hindu, Christian and Jewish places of worship.

The Tourism Department is aiming at comprehensive promotion of pilgrimage tourism in the State.

