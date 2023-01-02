Kanara Industries Association - Industrial Cluster (KIA-IC), which was one among the 19 industrial clusters in the country chosen for STRIVE (Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement) initiative of the Central Government, has completed the training for the first batch of apprentices under STRIVE.

To commemorate the training completion of the first cohort of STRIVE apprentices, KIA-IC organised a convocation ceremony recently to recognise apprentices who had successfully completed their Apprenticeship Training Programme and qualified for the National Apprenticeship Certificate.

Adarsh Hegde, Joint Managing Director of Allcargo Logistics Ltd and Managing Director of Gati-KWE Ltd, the chief guest of the programme, asked apprentices to strive tenaciously towards their goals.

Related Stories Flipkart trains youth at its Supply Chain Operations Academy in Karnataka Flipkart’s Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA) has trained more than 2,000 candidates across the country READ NOW

Krishna Hegde, Group General Manager (HR) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), commended the efforts of KIA for the effective implementation of the STRIVE programme.

Athmika Amin, Secretary of KIA, said KIA-IC has thus far absorbed 146 apprentices from various industrial training institutes (ITI) in trades, such as fitters, welders, electricians, programming and system administration assistants, and electronic mechanics, among others. KIA-IC has been accredited as a Basic Training Centre (BTP) allowing it to equip those who completed 10th standard with a wide range of skills and offer new career prospects, she said.

Ananthesh V Prabhu, President of KIA, said STRIVE mandated KIA-IC to train apprentices from various ITIs for a period of one year with skill sets required for the industry so that both the value of the apprentice and the industry are enhanced.

Kalbavi Prakash Rao, Chairman of KIA-IC, spoke on the outcomes of the STRIVE apprenticeship programme and the way forward.

Related Stories Gearing up to take on a tough job market Graduating students will have good reasons to be worried about their job prospects, but be patient and keep at it, say experts READ NOW