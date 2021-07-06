KIOCL employees contribute to Karnataka’s Covid relief fund

The employees of KIOCL have contributed their one-day salary to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Covid Relief Fund.

In this regard, SK Gorai, Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge) of KIOCL, handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh to Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, in the presence of Saminathan T, Director (Commercial) and KV Bhaskara Reddy, Director (Production & Project), in Bengaluru recently.

During the meeting, Gorai informed the Chief Minister that, KIOCL also spent ₹3.07 crore out of its CSR funds towards various Covid containment measures. This included two medical oxygen manufacturing units in Dakshina Kannada district and one in Mandya district with a total cost of ₹1.85 crore, an ambulance for Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru with a cost ₹17.30 lakh, 100 back-rest cots with beds in Dakshina Kannada district with a cost of ₹18.00 lakh, and grocery kits, sanitisers and face-masks etc. to contract labours/needy people with a cost of ₹97.00 lakh.

Gorai expressed gratitude to the Karnataka government for its support in getting the first stage forest clearance for Devadari iron ore mines in Ballari and also providing support in its forthcoming projects in Karnataka.