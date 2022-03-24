Kirloskar Brothers Limited showcases new generation energy-efficient pumps

Pune-based Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), the flagship company of the $2.5 billion Kirloskar Group, has showcased a series of new generation energy-efficient pumps for the benefit of farmers. The pump range was showcased at Kisan Mela 2022, India’s largest Agri fair in Pune.

KBL’s recently unveiled new generation pumps are made with advanced technology and these pumps consume less energy for high performance, said the company in a press statement.

Energy efficient

“ We have been helping farmers’ prosper by producing energy-efficient pumps since the very beginning and will continue to do so in the future as well,” said Rama Kirloskar, Joint Managing Director, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

With Kirloskar pumps, the efficiency remains constant for a long period of time and therefore there is no loss in efficiency as observed in the case of generic pumps in the market. Kirloskar pumps help save energy and reduce farmers’ electricity bills by up to 20 per cent compared to other pumps available in the market, the company press statement added.

“ Kirloskar Brothers’ pumps provide reliable operation during their life. They are also highly efficient and have low maintenance costs which results more cost saving for the end consumer” the statement added.

Manufactured with enhanced features, these pumps bring up to 24 months of warranty which ensures cost-free repairing and servicing in case of any default during this period. In general, Kirloskar pumps deliver services in all conditions for several years without any maintenance cost, provided they are operated and handled efficiently, according to the Company statement.