Kirloskar launches high-efficiency low voltage electric motors

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL) has launched its high-efficiency low voltage electric motors powering machines in all applications across industries. To ensure top-class performance and efficiency, these motors are manufactured with high-grade copper wires, BIS-approved, and in NABL-accredited test lab.

Speaking on the occasion Atul Kirloskar, Executive Chairman stated, “We have always come up with products and solutions to satisfy our customers and help them to save costs. Keeping this tradition going, we are excited to introduce our new range of Kirloskar Motors”.

He added “We dedicate today’s launch to our vast network of existing dealers and our customers who have been eagerly waiting for us to make this move. We are driving new expansion plans, creating stronger R and D platforms, and venturing into new markets. Our new range of motors will offer the best-in-class performance and minimize power consumption due to high efficiency.”

Commenting on the occasion, Gauri Kirloskar, Director, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited said, “Continuous proactive planning and strategic measures have made us a recognized provider of engineering solutions. While Kirloskar has established itself as a major player in diesel engines, this step forward in the domain of Electric Motors will enhance and establish our presence in this segment as well.” She further added, “These motors are of impeccable quality that ensures the highest level of reliability, endurance, and efficiency.”

By launching this motor range, Kirloskar Oil Engines endorses the group’s initiative of providing innovative products, in line with its limitless business vision, the company added.

The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing units offering world-class products and services. It has a sizable presence in international markets, with offices in USA, Dubai, South Africa, and Kenya and representatives in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Nigeria. Kirloskar Oil Engines also has a strong distribution network throughout the Middle East and Africa.