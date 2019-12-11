Korean firm to set up ₹900-cr unit in Telangana textile park

MSI GF63 8RD: A gaming laptop that fits your bill
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
Youngone Corporation, a Korean textile and apparel company, will invest ₹900 crore at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) at Warangal. The 290-acre facility is expected to generate 12,000 jobs.
The firm will make knitted and woven garments and technical textile products, predominantly for exports.
The Korean company, with annual revenues of over $1.75 billion, has operations in 13 countries, including in the US, Switzerland, Bangladesh and Vietnam.
The firm signed the final agreement with the State Government on Wednesday for infusing the funds in the textile park. Indian Ambassador to Korea, Sripriya Ranganathan; Korean Ambassador to India, Shin Bongkil; and Telangana Information Technology and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao were present at the signing of the agreement.
KT Rama Rao said that the anchor investment by the Youngone Corp will catalyse more investments from Korea.
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...