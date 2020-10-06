KRDCL to prepare report on integrated coaching terminal in Kochi

Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd has been entrusted with preparing a feasibility report for an Integrated Coaching Terminal (ICT) to be set up on the underutilised land owned by it in suburban Kochi, This unit has the potential to host trains and house a repair and maintenance facility for trains.

The Southern Railway owns 110 acres of land in the Ponnurunni-Kathrikadavu area and the proposed terminal can be linked to the Mobility Hub in Vytilla. The project, once materialised, is expected to decongest Ernakulam Junction railway station and Ernakulam Town stations. The State government and the Railways would bear the cost of the detailed project report (DPR).

The proposal has been taken up by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden with the Chairman of the Railway Board. The Southern Railway has entrusted KRDCL with the feasibility study for the project. The officials said that the setting up of a terminal would speed up train movement in central parts of Kerala, as trains would not have to wait in the outer parts for want of vacant platforms at the two railway stations. The feasibility study also includes carrying out a survey on details, such as passenger footfall.