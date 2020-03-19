News

Krishna Rao takes charge as Chief Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise for TN, Puducherry zone

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

GV Krishna Rao, IRS today assumed charge as Chief Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry zone. Previously, he was in Guwahati as Chief Commissioner GST & Customs for the seven Northeastern states.

Prior to that, he served in various Customs & Central Excise departments in Vijayawada, Guntur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vadodara, and Mysore. As Commissioner and Principal Commissioner at Mysore, he implemented GST in 2017.

Rao's priorities are taxpayer services and revenue augmentation in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry zone besides Staff welfare, says a press release from GST & Central Excise, Chennai.

