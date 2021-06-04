Lion dies of Covid at Vandalur Zoo, 9 test positive

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Nine lions at the Vandalur Zoo (Arignar Anna Zoological Park) on the outskirts of Chennai have tested positive for SARS CoV-2.
The lions are under close observation and treatment. A lioness aged nine died on June 3, said a statement issued by the zoo authorities..
On May 26, five lions housed in Animal House I of the Safari Park of the zoo were reported to be showing anorexia (loss of appetite) and occasional coughing. While the in-house veterinary team took immediate action to investigate and treat the animals, a team of experts was deputed by Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) to join the zoo’s veterinarians in investigating and to decide the treatment.
Blood samples were sent to TANUVAS and nasal swab, rectal swab and faecal samples of 11 lions were taken to National Institute of High Security Diseases, Bhopal, which is one of the four designated institutes authorised to take up SARS CoV-2 testing in captive animals.
Also read: Eight Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo test Covid positive
One lioness (Neela - aged 9) housed in Animal House 2 died on Thursday evening. She had been asymptomatic and showed some nasal discharge only the day before and had been treated immediately.
The lab results said that out of 11 samples, nine tested positive for SARS CoV-2. To ascertain whether the reported findings are in the nature of false positive or the animal could have died of co-morbidities, samples have also been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research institute in Bareilly and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad.
All the lions that have tested positive are under close observation and on prescribed treatment regimen.
All animal keepers and helpers for these animal houses are vaccinated against Covid-19. Separate sets of animal keepers are engaged for each group of lions, the statement said.
Last month eight lions at the Hyderabad zoo tested positive.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...