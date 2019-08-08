LIVE: Jammu and Kashmir will not be a Union Territory indefinitely, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday. This comes days after the Centre had scrapped Article 370.

Here are the live updates:

8.36 pm

PM Modi: Will work towards a peaceful Jammu and Kashmir

8.35 pm

PM Modi: Commendable work by Jammu and Kashmir police and other security forces

8.34 pm

PM Modi: Centre will see to at that Jammu and Kashmir will witness the Eid celebrations. Will help those who wish to go home on Eid.

8.32 pm

PM Modi: The worries of J&K and Ladakh worry the whole of India. Patriotic people of Jammu and Kashmir have stood up against Pakistan’s conspiracy of terrorism and separatism. Decades of dynastic politics deprived youth in Jammu and Kashmir of leadership opportunities:

8.31 pm

PM Modi: I respect the opposition towards this move. This how a democracy works. But I appeal to them to help the Centre work towards to development of Jammu and Kashmir and help the people have a better life.

8.30 pm

PM Modi: Better infrastructure in Ladakh

8.29 pm

PM Modi: Ladakh to be the centre of solar power, adventure tourism, eco-tourism

8.28 pm

PM Modi: Many herbs in these areas will be recognised and will help the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Request exporters to help make these products available worldwide

8.27 pm

PM Modi: Kashmiri Shawl or Kalakritiya, the world needs to know about all these unique products

8.26 pm

PM Modi: Jammu and Kashmir to see new sports academies, training in scientific academies and more

8.25 pm

PM Modi: To the scientific technology community - think of how they could include Jammu and Kashmir in their initiatives

8.24 pm

PM Modi: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have the potential to become world’s most popular tourist destination. Kashmir was a popular place for Bollywood films at a point in time, will bring this trend back to Kashmir. Request the support from all members of the film fraternity

8.23 pm

PM Modi: Youth of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh will the leads the path of development

8.22 pm

PM Modi: Residents of Jammu and Kashmir will reach great heights, through good governance

8.19 pm

PM Modi: Jammu and Kashmir to not be a Union Territory for long, Ladakh to be a Union Territory

8.18 pm

PM Modi: Can help free Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism together, and pave way for development

8.17 pm

PM Modi: Jammu and Kashmir will soon have its own elected representatives like MLAs, MPs, CMs and more. Will be able to elect your representatives in a transparent way

8.16 pm

PM Modi: Many in Jammu and Kashmir could not participate in the local body elections

8.14 pm

PM Modi: Jammu and Kashmir to also have projects related to irrigation, education - like IITs, AIIMs, power and more

8:13 pm

PM Modi: Scrapping of Article 370 was given a lot thought

8:12 pm

PM Modi: More opportunities to public sector enterprises in the state

8:11 pm

PM Modi: Health schemes, house-rent allowances, education allowances which were never provided earlier to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, will be provided soon

8:07 pm

PM Modi: Laws related to minimum wages, minorities were not implemented in Jammu and Kashmir

8:06 pm

PM Modi: Previous government did not realise that the laws that were made were implemented all over the country, but not in Jammu and Kashmir

8.05 pm

PM Modi: Pakistan used Article 370 as a tool to spread terrorism; over 42,000 people died:

8.03 pm

PM Modi: Article 370 and Article 35 (A) did not give anything except separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule

8.02 pm

PM Modi: We have taken a historic decision. Begun a new era in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Fulfilled dream of Sardar Patel, S P Mookerjee, B R Ambedkar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee

8.00 pm

PM Modi addresses the nation

7.30 pm

It has been speculated that Modi will speak about the scrapping of Article 370 and forming two Union Territories : Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.

7.15 pm

The Article 370 of Indian Constitution had “temporary provisions with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir” which gave special powers to the state allowing it to have its own Constitution. To know more read: Explainer: What is Article 370?

6.45 pm

Reacting to Pakistan's decision of suspending trade with India and downgrading diplomatic relations over revocation of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status, New Delhi has warned Islamabad that its attempts to interfere in the country's jurisdiction by invoking an alarmist vision of the region will never succeed and urged it to review the decision. Read more on India asks Pakistan to review decision to downgrade diplomatic relations