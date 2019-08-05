Lok Sabha: Opposition walks out as Amit Shah moves J&K reorganisation resolution

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha for bringing a bill to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh amid a walkout by opposition parties.

Moving the resolution following the President’s order abrogating Article 370, Shah sought the permission of the House to bring the bill.

He assured the opposition members that he would move the bill and the resolution for consideration of the House on Tuesday.

“I will move the bill for consideration and passage tomorrow. The opposition can have detailed discussion on the same. I am ready to give the reply,” he told the House, amid protests by opposition members and thumping of desks by treasury benches.

Members from opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK, walked out of proceedings as their demand to speak on the resolution was denied.

“That the President of India has referred the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 to this House under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India for its views as this House is vested with the powers of the State Legislature of Jammu and Kashmir, as per proclamation of the President of India dated 19th December, 2018. This House resolves to express the view to accept the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019,” read the resolution.