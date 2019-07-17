‘Low’ forming over East India expected to bring heavy rain

Amazon’s Prime Video app still missing from many smart TVs
The Android app does not have the screen cast feature either
A crucial low-pressure area is expected to form over Coastal Odisha and its neighbourhood over the next two days in the clearest indication yet of the impending revival of the monsoon.
This is only a precursor to the busy spell that is set to last through the rest of July, according to the Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service.
An India Met Department (IMD) update said on Wednesday that a cyclonic circulation over North-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining Coastal Odisha and plains of Bengal would descend to lower levels to set up the low-pressure area.
The monsoon, now running 17 days behind schedule, has advanced into remaining parts of Punjab and Haryana and some more parts of West Rajasthan, the north-western-most Met subdivision of the country.
The 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning saw rain/thundershowers lashing most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Kerala.
Many places over Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, hills of Bengal, Odisha and Rayalaseema also witnessed similar conditions as did a few places over Jammu & Kashmir, the North-Eastern States, and plains of Bengal.
Isolated places over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Saurashtra & Kutch and North Interior Karnataka came under the rain footprint, which would grow into the weekend and into the next week.
The IMD retained the outlook for ‘active’ to ‘vigorous’ monsoon with rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Kerala, adjoining ghat districts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during from Thursday to Saturday.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday.
On the other hand, rains will scale up over with isolated heavy falls is likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next three days as the revival of the monsoon becomes well-established and the low-pressure area intensifies.
The Android app does not have the screen cast feature either
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
A solar app with a difference
The fund is eligible for tax deduction up to ₹1.50 lakh under Section 80C
The fund has clocked a CAGR of 17 per cent over the last decade
I have been reading BusinessLine for the last nine years and liked various articles published in the Monday ...
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...