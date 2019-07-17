‘Low’ forming over East India expected to bring heavy rain

A crucial low-pressure area is expected to form over Coastal Odisha and its neighbourhood over the next two days in the clearest indication yet of the impending revival of the monsoon.

This is only a precursor to the busy spell that is set to last through the rest of July, according to the Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service.

‘Low’ to form

An India Met Department (IMD) update said on Wednesday that a cyclonic circulation over North-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining Coastal Odisha and plains of Bengal would descend to lower levels to set up the low-pressure area.

The monsoon, now running 17 days behind schedule, has advanced into remaining parts of Punjab and Haryana and some more parts of West Rajasthan, the north-western-most Met subdivision of the country.

The 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning saw rain/thundershowers lashing most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Kerala.

Many places over Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, hills of Bengal, Odisha and Rayalaseema also witnessed similar conditions as did a few places over Jammu & Kashmir, the North-Eastern States, and plains of Bengal.

Isolated places over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Saurashtra & Kutch and North Interior Karnataka came under the rain footprint, which would grow into the weekend and into the next week.

‘Vigorous monsoon’

The IMD retained the outlook for ‘active’ to ‘vigorous’ monsoon with rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Kerala, adjoining ghat districts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during from Thursday to Saturday.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday.

On the other hand, rains will scale up over with isolated heavy falls is likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next three days as the revival of the monsoon becomes well-established and the low-pressure area intensifies.