Lupin launches its version of Covid-19 drug favipiravir

Drug-maker Lupin Ltd has launched its version of favipiravir in India under the brand name Covihalt for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19.

Priced at ₹49 for a 200 mg tablet, the launch comes a day after Sun Pharma launched its version of the drug. Lupin said its drug received authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India for emergency use.

Currently, more than a handful of companies have brought their versions of favipiravir to the market, despite doctors being divided on the benefits of the drug. The first company to launch the drug in India was Glenmark and since then many others have entered the market, including Hetero, Cipla and Brinton, and many more are waiting in the wings.