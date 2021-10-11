LVPEI, Genome Foundation ink MoU for collaboration

LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) and Genome Foundation have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaborative research, training and knowledge sharing.

As per the MoU, both the institutions will share expertise and resources to expand their capabilities in ophthalmic clinical genetics, molecular genetics, cytogenetics, forensic testing services, research, diagnostics, counselling, training, education and other similar services.

The overarching aim is to develop facilities for research, diagnostics and counselling, ophthalmic clinical and other services that will greatly benefit patients suffering from vision impairment and blindness.

GF will share the state-of-the-art facility that it is developing at Medipally village in Malkajagiri district and both the institutions will work closely to raise funds and resources to develop these facilities.

“The focus will on identifying the genetic eye disorders and genetic intervention to treat those disorders, and creating awareness about them in the public and eye care community at large,” C Rangarajan, Chairman of Genome Foundation.

Institutes of excellence

“It fits very well into our strategy for the future. Our focus is on developing institutes of excellence in the next 20 years, and one such area is genetics in eye care and ophthalmology. We have been working in this area for quite some time and this partnership will further strengthen the ongoing efforts,” GN Rao, Chairman, Board of Trustees, LVPEI said, in a release.