Maharashtra CM asks for immediate steps to curb LSD infection 

LUMPY Skin Disease (LSD), an infectious viral disease of cattle and bovine animals has spread across the State and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked the Animal Husbandry Department to take immediate action and help farmers to curb the infection.

Addressing the State Animal Husbandry Department officials in the State Cabinet meeting, CM Shinde said that the State needs to take every possible step to curb the infection and save cattle and bovine animals. He added that officials must start vaccination drives at local levels to curb the infection.

Farmers across the State have been complaining that the government machinery is not helping them to save the animals. In many districts farmers fear that they would lose their livelihood source if the infection intensifies and results in death of cattle.

The union government has emphasised on creating isolation facilities for sick animals and use of herbal and homeopathic medicine. However, farmers in various parts of the State are still unaware of the treatment.

Chief Minister Shinde said that the State officials must ensure that there is no loss of cattle and bovine animals because of the LSD. A press release said that the number of animals succumbing to the LSD is less.