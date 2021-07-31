Maharashtra reports first Zika virus case

Maharashtra has reported the first case of Zika virus infection in the Pune district. Until now, Zika cases have been reported only in Kerala.

The State Health Department in a press statement stated that the Zika virus-infected patient was detected in Belsar village in Purandar block.

The blood test reports at NIV in Pune on July 30 revealed that a 50-year-old woman had a Zika virus infection. “This is the first patient found in Maharashtra. The infected patient had also Chikungunya. The concerned patient is completely recovered and she and anyone in her family has no symptoms” the press note added.

The Belsar village has a population of 3,500 and patients with fever were found since the beginning of July. “ The samples of five patients were sent to NIV Pune on July 16. Out of these samples, three were found to have Chikungunya. The NIV team visited the Belsar and Parinche village between 27 – 29 July and collected blood samples of 41 suspected patients. Out of these 25 were detected with Chikungunya, 3 with Dengue and one with Zika Virus” the press note added.

The State Health Department team visited Belsar village. The Health Department will conduct a door-to-door survey in the village