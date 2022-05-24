 Maharashtra signs up investments totalling ₹30,379 crore at Davos 

A number of companies committed to invest over ₹ 30,379 crore in Maharashtra, at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

State Industry Minister Subhash Desai said that these investments, for which 23 MoUs have been signed, will potentially generate 66,000 job opportunities. Of the total investments that are coming to the State 55 per cent are from Singapore, Indonesia, the United States of America and Japan.

According to reports, Microsoft is going to set up a data center in Pune city investing ₹3,200 crore. In addition, companies that are going to invest in Maharashtra include those in pharma, textile, information technology, data centres, and logistics. Textile players have shown interest in investing in Nagpur and Kolhapur. An Indonesian company in pulp and paper plans to start a plant at Raigad. Food processing industries have shown interest in starting plants in Pune.

Maharashtra presented the theme of Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 to the international investors at Davos.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently said that during the post-Covid-19 lockdowns the state government is focusing on improving the State’s economic health and attracting investment to create employment.