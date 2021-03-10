Mamata alleges attack in Nandigram; admitted to Kolkata hospital

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that she was “attacked” during a “religious program” at Nandigram at the East Midnapore district of West Bengal.
The Chief Minister, who is contesting the upcoming Assembly elections from Nandigram against her protege-turned-bete noire, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that “four to five people slammed her car door on her feet.”
Banerjee complained of “pain in her legs”, “breathlessness” and “fever”. The chief minister was rushed to the city’s premiere government hospital, SSKM; cutting short her poll campaign.
The chief minister had camped in Nandigram since March 9, where she has taken four houses on rent. Earlier today, she had filed her nomination papers
Polls in Nandigram will be held on April 1, the second phase of the eight phased Assembly elections in West Bengal.
“Some four to five people came in and pushed me. There was no police present there,” the Chief Minister alleged while she was on her way to Kolkata. “Its a conspiracy,” she added.
It is, however, not known how the security breach happened. Banerjee enjoys “z plus” security and she herself is the State’s home minister.
“A probe has been ordered,” police sources said.
BJP MP, Swapan Dasgupta, tweeted: “We pray for @MamataOfficial speedy recovery from her foot injury. If she requires additional Central security , the Home Ministry will certainly provide it.”
