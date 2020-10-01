Manappuram conducts first beauty contest post-lockdown

Deepa Lal from Kerala has won the Manappuram Mrs South India 2020 title. Candida Andrade Halgekar from Karnataka was the first runner-up and Bhavna Rao from Tamil Nadu, the second runner-up.

Chandralekha Nath was crowned Manappuram Miss Queen Kerala — Swetha Jayaram was first runner-up, and Reema Nair, second runner-up.

The third edition of Manappuram Mrs South India and the eighth edition of Manappuram Miss Queen Kerala were conducted simultaneously at SAJ Earth Resorts in Kochi.

This is the first beauty event to be organised in the country since the Covid-19 lockdown. Moreover, this is the first time the possibility of the virtual mode has been fully explored.

The winners of the Miss Queen Kerala were crowned by Pegasus Global MD Jebitha Ajit and the winners of Mrs South India 2020 were crowned by the founder of SCAAS, Shiney Justine.

At least eight women from four South Indian States — Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana — participated in the Mrs South India contest, and more than 10 beauties from Kerala in Miss Queen Kerala.

Digital platform

The contestants from outside Kerala for the Mrs South Indian event, participated virtually through the digital platform arranged by the organiser.

In both the contests, not only the physical beauty of the contestants but also their intelligence, talent and social commitment were gauged.

The judging panels comprised several acclaimed personalities in the fashion and modelling industry, including Lakshmi Menon (model), Archana Ravi (actress-cum-model), Hari Anand (designer), and Sajimon Parayil (fashion businessman).

The golden crowns for the winners of both the contests were designed by Parakkat Jewellers.

