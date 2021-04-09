News

Manipal Hospitals to divest stake in Klang, Malaysia to Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care

Updated on April 09, 2021

Group scouting to expand its footprint in Eastern India

Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Manipal Hospitals), a multi-speciality healthcare provider, on Friday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest stake in hospital business at Klang, Malaysia to healthcare provider Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care (RSDH).

The transfer of ownership shall take place post completion of closure obligations, company said in a release.

Set up in 2016, Manipal Hospitals, Klang, is a high end tertiary care hospital accredited by the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH). The 220-bed facility offers an extensive range of over 30 speciality services including Klang’s only trauma centre.

Dilip Jose, MD & CEO, Manipal Hospitals, commenting on the deal said, “We are proud of having created and grown a strong healthcare franchise in Malaysia, modelled on providing high quality, affordable and comprehensive healthcare services. We wish our team at Klang and RSDH the very best as they together take the hospital through its next phase of growth.”

The divestment comes at a time when Manipal Hospitals gears up for a smooth integration of Columbia Asia Hospitals India as that acquisition is nearing completion.

The Hospital group is also scouting to expand its footprint in Eastern India which is presently underserved and further enhance its presence in the existing geographies.

Published on April 09, 2021

