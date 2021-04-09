Manipal Hospitals to divest stake in Klang, Malaysia to Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Manipal Hospitals), a multi-speciality healthcare provider, on Friday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest stake in hospital business at Klang, Malaysia to healthcare provider Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care (RSDH).
The transfer of ownership shall take place post completion of closure obligations, company said in a release.
Set up in 2016, Manipal Hospitals, Klang, is a high end tertiary care hospital accredited by the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH). The 220-bed facility offers an extensive range of over 30 speciality services including Klang’s only trauma centre.
Dilip Jose, MD & CEO, Manipal Hospitals, commenting on the deal said, “We are proud of having created and grown a strong healthcare franchise in Malaysia, modelled on providing high quality, affordable and comprehensive healthcare services. We wish our team at Klang and RSDH the very best as they together take the hospital through its next phase of growth.”
The divestment comes at a time when Manipal Hospitals gears up for a smooth integration of Columbia Asia Hospitals India as that acquisition is nearing completion.
The Hospital group is also scouting to expand its footprint in Eastern India which is presently underserved and further enhance its presence in the existing geographies.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...