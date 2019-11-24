Mann Ki Baat: PM urges all schools to celebrate Fit India Week in December every year

In the 59th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", he applauded CBSE's initiative of Fit India Week to create awareness among youngsters about fitness.



PM also urged all the schools to celebrate Fit India week in any of the week in December every year and to participate in the Fit India rankings.



He also wished the youth of the country, National Cadet Corps (NCC) day-- celebrated on the fourth Sunday of every year.



He also heard the experiences shared by the cadets. NCC --a youth wing of armed forces--is a tri-services organisation consisting of Army, Navy and Air Force.



In a light-hearted question, when one of the cadets asked PM if he was ever punished during his NCC days, he replied, "No."



Another cadet asked that in the last address he urged the Indians to visit 15 domestic destinations, but, which is his favourite destination in the India, PM said, "I have always liked being in the Himalayas. But, if someone likes nature I would urge them to go to North-East."



Speaking on significance of December 7 as the Armed Forces Flag Day, he urged all the citizens to celebrate the bravery of India's armed forces on this day.



He also mentioned Pushkaram a festival that takes place once a year on the banks of every river. The aim of this festival is to teach about the importance of respecting nature, especially interacts with the students who are to appear for board exams every year through "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme.



In his address this time, PM said the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme will be held earlier this time, sometime in January after the feedback that he received from one of the students.



On the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict, PM Modi again thanked the citizens for accepting it peacefully.



Highlighting the efforts of scuba drivers, he said that a group of scuba drivers in Visakhapatnam has made a strong contribution in cleaning the beach.