Many Indians skipping second Covid shot despite record vaccine stocks

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
A “sizeable number” of people in India have not taken their second Covid-19 vaccine dose by the due date despite adequate supplies, the health ministry said on Tuesday, as new infections fell to their lowest since early March.
Daily shots have averaged 5 million this month, a fifth of September’s peak, though States are sitting on record stocks of more than 100 million as domestic output of the AstraZeneca vaccine soars.
Despite the low number of infections, ministry officials have been urging people to get vaccinated fast, especially as the ongoing festival season means family gatherings and mass shopping, raising the risk of infection.
Nearly three-quarters of India’s 944 million adults havereceived at least one dose but only 31 per cent have been fully inoculated, mainly due to a longer-than-usual gap between AstraZeneca doses, but also because people are skipping their second shots.
“A sizeable number of beneficiaries who are eligible have not received their second dose,” the health ministry said in a statement.
“It was pointed out that many States have adequate doses to vaccinate those people who are awaiting their second dose. Government of India is in a position to provide additional vaccine doses ... so that they can complete the aforesaid task.”
More than 242 million Indian adults have yet to get a shot, while vaccination has not started for those under 18.
India reported 13,058 new infections on Tuesday, the lowest since early March and taking the total to 34.1 million. Deaths rose by 164 to 452,454
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...