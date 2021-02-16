News

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson dies after battle with cancer

Reuters Feb 16 | Updated on February 16, 2021 Published on February 16, 2021

Marriott International Chief Executive Officer Arne Sorenson, 62, who was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, has unexpectedly died, the company said on Tuesday.

He had earlier this month stepped back from full-time role for several months to treat the cancer that was diagnosed in 2019.

Marriott said it will appoint a new CEO in the next two weeks.

In his absence, Stephanie Linnartz, group president, consumer operations, is overseeing the company's lodging division, while Tony Capuano, group president for global development, is in charge of the US and Canada lodging business.

human interest
death
