India’s leading passenger vehicle exporter Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of its premium SUV, Grand Vitara. The first shipment of Grand Vitara sailed to Latin America from the Kamarajar port recently. It aims to export the vehicle to over 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, Middle East, ASEAN and neighbouring regions, says a release.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said, “Supporting Government of India’s efforts to increase exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence. Expanding the product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success.

“By adding Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles. Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, has received overwhelming response in the domestic market and we are confident that the India manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well,” he said.

In 2022, Maruti Suzuki registered an export of over 2.6 lakh vehicles, its highest ever exports in a calendar year. With the addition of Grand Vitara, the company aims to further strengthen its position as India’s leading passenger vehicle exports, the release said.