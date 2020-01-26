Meet on sustainable cities in Coimbatore on January 28 and 29

A two-day international conference on ‘Sustainable Cities’ is planned at KCT and PSG campuses in Coimbatore on January 28 and 29 .

Conducted in partnership with two Coimbatore-based educational institutions — Kumaraguru College of Technology and PSG College of Technology, and two from Israel — the Tel Aviv University and the Agricultural Research Organisation, Volcani Centre — the Indo-Israel joint conference aims to promote research partnership between academic institutions in the two countries in the area of sustainable cities, bring the best of Israel’s sustainable cities technologies to India, and identify and localise such research opportunities to make them relevant for India, said members of the organising team.

A 15-member Israeli delegation will take part in the conference. Two workshops for the general public have also been planned on January 29 at the KCT campus to highlight Israeli innovations and waste-water treatment and reuse technologies to address global water scarcity.