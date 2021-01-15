Mercury plunges to several degrees below freezing point in Kashmir

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Kashmir reeled under intense cold wave conditions on Friday as mercury stayed several degrees below the freezing point, resulting in freezing of several water bodies, including the Dal Lake.
Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius which is around five degrees below normal for this time of the year, MET department officials said. The city had recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which was the lowest temperature in Srinagar since 1991.
Srinagar had recorded minus 8.3 degrees Celsius in 1995. The temperature had fallen to minus 11.3 degrees Celsius in 1991.
The lowest temperature ever recorded in Srinagar was minus 14.4 degrees Celsius in 1893.
The rest of the valley was also reeling under intense cold.
Also read: Above-normal rain likely for India in April-June
Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night’s minus 11.1 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature in the tourist resort of Gulmarg settled at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, up from minus 7.0 degrees Celsius the night earlier.
Qazigund ― the gateway town to the valley ― recorded a minimum of 8.3 degrees Celsius.
Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.7 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded minus 8.4 degrees Celsius.
The surface of Dal Lake has frozen due to the bone-chilling cold, prompting authorities to issue an advisory against walking on the ice. SDRF and river police are conducting patrols around the frozen water bodies to ensure safety of the people. A dense fog also engulfed many parts of the city this morning.
Also read: Dal Lake partially freezes; Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years
The plunge in minimum temperature has resulted in freezing of water supply pipes. A thick layer of ice has frozen over several roads in the city and elsewhere in the valley, making it difficult for motorists to drive.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake. Water supply lines in several parts of the valley have been affected.
The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period, and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.
While ‘Chillai-Kalan’ ― which began on December 21 ― will end on January 31, the cold wave will continue even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day-long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...