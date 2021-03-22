MGM Healthcare gets JCI accreditation

Chennai-based MGM Healthcare on Monday announced that it has received the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation for setting benchmarks for highest standards of healthcare services and patient safety.

JCI, an US-based independent, non-for-profit organisation, accredits and certifies health care organisations and programmes across the globe. JCI accreditation is viewed as the gold standard in the global healthcare community. The accreditation is given to organisations that practice highest international standards in providing world-class patient care and safety.

“The prestigious JCI accreditation for our hospital is a testament to our commitment to ensuring excellent patient experience, patient safety and improved outcomes. It also furthers our effort in catering to a diverse population,” Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare said in a virtual press conference to announce the achievement.

In a press release, MGM Healthcare said, “An extensive on-site audit was conducted at the hospital by a team of international expert surveyors who assessed patient safety goals, patient assessment and care, anesthesia and surgical care, medication management, patient and family education and information management, in accordance with the best international standards and protocols.”