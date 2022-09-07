MGM Healthcare plans ₹500-cr capex towards cancer care

Chennai-based MGM Healthcare is planning to invest around ₹500 crore in capex towards setting up dedicated cancer care centres in Tamil Nadu and other southern States in the next 2-3 years.

On Wednesday, the multi-speciality hospital announced a new greenfield comprehensive cancer centre, ‘MGM Cancer Institute’ at Chennai’s arterial Nelson Manickam Road. The new facility is expected to be inaugurated next month.

Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare | Photo Credit: Kesavan A N 1612@Chennai

“This is our first project in cancer care. The overall investment for this particular project is around ₹170 crore. We will be investing close ₹500 crore in the next 2-3 years towards cancer care as we expand to set up many such institutes across Tamil Nadu and, later, in other southern States,” Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director - MGM Healthcare, said while addressing a press conference.

Dedicated cancer wing

MGM Healthcare has a 400-bedded quaternary care multi-specialty hospital in the heart of Chennai focussing on a range of medical emergencies including cardiac, neuro, gastro and intensive care medicine. Located close to the existing facility, the MGM Cancer Institute will be a 150-bedded facility focussing on cancer screening, genetics and preventive aspects of cancer.

“People always ask us why we do not have dedicated cancer care while we are doing everything from neonatology and all the way up to transplants MGM Healthcare. This institute will address the gap in the market,” Rajagopalan said.

The Institute will have over 100 doctors and more than 50 senior consultants. Some of the focus areas of the institute include Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Bone Marrow Transplant, Psycho-Oncology sessions and Palliative Care.

Themed floors

The new facility will have themes like ‘Art of Dance’, in each of the floors aimed at kindling positivity and healing for the patients undergoing cancer treatment.

“We believe that mind status is very important for enhancing the quality of the life of the patient and caregivers. The positive mindset will also influence the outcome of the treatment. The facility is designed to instill hope, confidence and courage to go through the journey with a positive attitude,” said MA Raja, Director, Oncology Services, Chairman, Medical Advisory Board, MGM Healthcare.

On the treatment cost, Rajagopalan said, it will be at least 15-20 per cent lesser than what is being charged in similar hospitals. “We have also partnered with a lot of organisations and agencies which will support patients, who are not able to completely fund the treatment.”