Ministers to travel to Ukrainian border to supervise evacuation of Indians

Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh will travel to the countries surrounding Ukraine as special envoys to help with the evacuation process of Indian nationals, including students, still stuck in the country under Russian attack.

This was decided at a high-level meeting of top Ministers and bureaucrats chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Ukrainian crisis Monday morning, sources said. Modi chaired a meeting of Ministers and officials Sunday night as well.

“The PM said that safe evacuation of students and other Indian nationals from Ukraine is a priority for the country and it needed to be well supervised. That is why a decision was taken to send the four Ministers to the bordering countries,” a source told BusinessLine.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba were among those who attended the PM’s meeting, the source added.

6 flights operated already

It is expected that Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in Romania and Moldova, Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju will go to Slovakia, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will go to Hungary and Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Road, Transport & Highways VK Singh will be in Poland to supervise the evacuation process, the source said.

While the Indian government has already operated six flights evacuating Indians from the region, there are thousands of students still stuck in the country under invasion from Russia.