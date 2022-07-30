Modi effected a fundamental change in governance to achieve results: Nirmala Sitharaman 

A fundamental shift in governance effected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only yielded results but also made him a tall leader in Indian political history, pointed out Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Prime Minister Modi brought a fundamental change in the culture of governance in India. This has helped reap benefits through several schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana and Swachh Bharat, that have significantly empowered women in the rural regions of the country. Also, zero tolerance towards corruption over the last 20 years—as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and as the Prime Minister of India—has been a big factor for him being re-elected several times,” she said during the release of a book ‘Modi@20: Dreams to Delivery’ penned by members belonging to various sections of the society, here.

Impressive outcomes

Schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Swachh Bharat were vehemently criticised. People used to question the zero-balance accounts for the poor and were sceptical about the use of such accounts by the poor. But, the outcomes have been impressive. As per recent data, deposits in bank accounts opened under the Jan Dhan scheme, launched about seven-and-half years ago by the Modi government, have crossed the ₹1.6 lakh crore mark. Also, several lakhs of toilets have been built in rural areas for the well-being and dignity of rural women, she added.

Brushing aside criticisms on the management of the economy, Sitharaman said the NDA government under the leadership of Modi has been managing the economy better amid continuous challenges than the UPA government. While several countries are slipping into recession in the post-Covid era, the Indian economy is on a growth path. Though the growth rate is a little lower than projected, India’s still the fastest-growing economy in the world, she said.

Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson, The Hindu Publishing Group said Modi has been evolving from a politician to a statesman in his handling of traditionally difficult issues, particularly with the neighbouring countries. “In my view, the three incontestable successes of the Prime Minister that lie at the heart of his soaring popularity and charisma are first, the launching of Digital India, empowering the citizen with digital technology to access basic services. The second pervasive and far-reaching achievement is radicalising the model of governance, changing the perception of government as an all-controlling authority in daily life, and liberating citizens from restrictions and cumbersome procedures that limit their capacities to achieve their dreams.

Thirdly, his acknowledgement and respect for regional cultural sensitivities. The PM has subtly ensured that the structure of relations between the Centre and the States while reflecting the realities of the necessary economic interdependence, is broadly accommodative of the aspirations of States for greater autonomy, she added.