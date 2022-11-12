Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Union government has been providing all support to the various developmental projects in Tamil Nadu (TN) as Prime Minister Modi sees TN as a priority State for the growth of the country.

“Prime Minister Modi pays special attention to the progress of Tamil Nadu and has been keenly monitoring the developments in the State,” Shah said while addressing the Platinum Jubilee (75th year) celebrations of India Cements. He also unveiled the Corporate My Stamp of the Postal Department and a Platinum Jubilee Pillar during the occasion.

He mentioned the inclusion of Tamil Nadu in various upcoming projects such as the defence corridor of the Centre and also claimed that Tamil Nadu received higher tax devolution and grant-in aids, besides high fund allocations for infrastructure projects.

Lauding India Cements and its Vice-Chairman & Managing Director N Srinivasan, Shah said when founders of India Cements SNN Sankarlinga Iyer and TS Narayanaswami (N Srinivasan’s father) started the company, they wouldn’t have thought India Cements would complete 75 years and contribute to the development of the country.

“India Cements has contributed to the growth of infrastructure by providing good quality cement right from their beginning and grown to produce 15.5 million tonnes and with 10 factories across States,” added the Union Home Minister, who also lauded the unflinching support of India Cements, owner of IPL franchisee Chennai Super Kings, to various sports.

MMDR Act

N Srinivasan requested Amit Shah to amend the MMDR Act to address an anomaly about mining leases and ownership of land in Tamil Nadu since the policy framework is under the Centre.

In all other States, mining leases are granted even if one doesn’t own the land. In Tamil Nadu, unless one owns the land mining leases are not given right from the beginning. Everything was smooth till an MMDR Act came. Under the new rule, even if one owns the land, somebody else can bid for the lease during auctions.

Srinivasan said that during the auctions the owner or aggregator of the lands should be given priority. Since this Act comes under the Central government, he requested a change in the Act.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who spoke at the function, supported N Srinivasan’s plea stating that ‘it was quite relevant. “If the ownership of the land is not with the bidder, it ends in a stalemate,” he added.

While Rupa Gurunath, Whole Time Director, India Cements, gave an overview of the company’s growth and its journey, Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu; L Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Information & Broadcasting, and RN Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, lauded the contribution of India Cements.

