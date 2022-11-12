Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lashed out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Government, alleging that the ‘family rule’ in the State is stalling progress in the State.

Addressing party workers on Saturday, he said that the State should have a government that works for all families as against a government that is working for only one family.

Referring to his August 15 speech, he said that people were angry in the State against the corrupt and one-family rule. “I am assuring the people of Telangana that we won’t leave those who are looting the poor people,” he said.

He said corruption and family rule were the prime enemies of people and development. “We have been fighting against corruption and family rule,” he said.

Also read Integrated infrastructure development must for inclusive growth: PM Modi

Related Stories PM Modi kickstarts Karnataka campaign with one day visit to Bengaluru The PM first paid tributes to the Kanaka Dasa’s statue and the statue of Maharshi Valmiki READ NOW

He advised the BJP workers not to bother about the abuses that were being hurled at him. “I’m habituated to take them. You should not worry about it (people abusing him),” he said.

BJP cares for the people of Telangana. We will fulfill their aspirations and work for the state's progress. https://t.co/f8xxZhZLhs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2022

He asked them to go up to the booth level and explain to them the developmental and welfare schemes being implemented by the Central Government.

The Prime Minister stopped by at the Begumpet airport en route to Ramagundam where he is going to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited to the nation. The factory is revived with an outlay of Rs 6,400 crore.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit