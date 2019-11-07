Modi to head for BRICS meet with big biz team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be accompanied by a large business delegation during his visit to Brazil next week for the annual summit of BRICS, a group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Modi, who will be in Brasilia on November 13-14, will hold several bilaterals with his counterparts from other member countries, apart from participating in the BRICS restricted session where the leaders would discuss intra-BRICS cooperation for economic development, TS Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs, said at a press conference on Thursday.

BRICS leaders will also hold a meeting with the BRICS Business Council where the chairman of the council will submit his report. A report will also be submitted by the head of the new development bank, the Secretary said.

A BRICS MoU between trade and investment promotion agencies of the countries will also be signed, he added.

Brazil is the current chair of the grouping which represents over 3.6 billion people, which is roughly half of the world’s population. These nations also have a combined nominal GDP of $16.6 trillion.